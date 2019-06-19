|
|
Garfield, Rose (Nee Balczewski) Of Milwaukee, was born to eternal life at the age of 79 on June 15th, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Survived by her daughters Linda (Brian) Kliesmet and Laurie Esqueda, siblings Kathryn (Randy) Backe, James (Elaine), Ruth (Gene) Brown and Joy (Albert) Neumann. Further survived by grandkids, Dominic (Gena), Brianna, Olivia, Mackenzie and Georgelle, great-grandkids Benjamin, Dylan and many other family and friends. Preceded in death by her 2 husbands Joseph Koch, Robert Garfield, daughter Karen and brothers Walter and John. Funeral Mass will take place June 25th at STS. PETER & PAUL CHURCH, 2490 N. Cramer St. Milw. 53211 at 5:45PM with family greeting guests from 3:30PM til 5:30PM. Condolences at sunsetoptions.com.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 19, 2019