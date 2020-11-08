Rose L. Witz(nee Balistreri) Went home to the Lord on October 28, 2020 after a brief battle with COVID 19, at the age of 92. Loving and devoted mother and best friend of Christina (David) MacCudden, Linda Parker (Butch) and Richard "Rick" (Alice) Witz. Cherished grandmother of Lisa Rose, Brian, Nick, Scott, Jimmy and David. Proud nana of Christina Rose, Jack, Sarah Rose, Joshua, Will, Emma, David, Reagan, Evangelynn, Siena Rose, Annaliese, Erin, Giuliana, Jenya, Carson and Molly. Beloved sister and best friend of Agatha (Geroge) Collura. Also survived by her dear sister-in-law Kathy Balistreri, loving nieces, nephews and good and dear friends and family here and in Aspra Sicily. Preceded in death by her siblings Dominic, Sam, Angelina, Isadore, Thomas, Anthony and Ignatius.Due to COVID 19 a private family visitation and service was held at the Harder Funeral Home followed by entombment at Holy Cross Cemetery.Rose was a proud and dedicated member of Santa Maria Assunta Society, Ladies of Unico, Pompeii Women's Club and a longtime member of the Italian Community Center. She will also be lovingly remembered by the innumerable customers she happily served during her 65 years as a waitress in Milwaukee.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Boys Town 14100 Crawford Street, Boys Town, NE 68010 or Three Holy Women Parish."IT ALL STARTED WITH A MOUSE"