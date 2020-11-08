1/1
Rose L. Witz
Rose L. Witz

(nee Balistreri) Went home to the Lord on October 28, 2020 after a brief battle with COVID 19, at the age of 92. Loving and devoted mother and best friend of Christina (David) MacCudden, Linda Parker (Butch) and Richard "Rick" (Alice) Witz. Cherished grandmother of Lisa Rose, Brian, Nick, Scott, Jimmy and David. Proud nana of Christina Rose, Jack, Sarah Rose, Joshua, Will, Emma, David, Reagan, Evangelynn, Siena Rose, Annaliese, Erin, Giuliana, Jenya, Carson and Molly. Beloved sister and best friend of Agatha (Geroge) Collura. Also survived by her dear sister-in-law Kathy Balistreri, loving nieces, nephews and good and dear friends and family here and in Aspra Sicily. Preceded in death by her siblings Dominic, Sam, Angelina, Isadore, Thomas, Anthony and Ignatius.

Due to COVID 19 a private family visitation and service was held at the Harder Funeral Home followed by entombment at Holy Cross Cemetery.

Rose was a proud and dedicated member of Santa Maria Assunta Society, Ladies of Unico, Pompeii Women's Club and a longtime member of the Italian Community Center. She will also be lovingly remembered by the innumerable customers she happily served during her 65 years as a waitress in Milwaukee.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Boys Town 14100 Crawford Street, Boys Town, NE 68010 or Three Holy Women Parish.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Harder Funeral Home
18700 West Capitol Drive
Brookfield, WI 53045
(262) 781-8350
November 7, 2020
Every time I seen her she would tell me the story of sharing and popcorn
Hahahaha she loved telling that story
As all of her stories and memories she Would shared no matter how many times we heard them they would always keep us on the edge of our seats. Hahahaha wonderful woman and so blessed to have known her and to have been a part of her life. I love you all. God has blessed us all with her presence in our lives.
her life is a great celebration through this difficult time and year. Love you all
Allen schubert
Friend
November 6, 2020
Rose had a wonderful sense of humor
sharon linda bader
Family
November 4, 2020
I don't have many, but the memories I do have of Rose bring huge smiles to my heart. As a child I remember her being the most animated, high spirited, lively, loving Italian women I had ever seen. She was larger than life to me and I am thankful to have been there.
Stefanie Wiley
Friend
