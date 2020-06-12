Rose M. "Rosita" Garza
Rose M."Rosita" Garza

Milwaukee - Found peace on June 10th 2020 at the age of 65. Dear partner of Susan "Sam" Florick. Beloved daughter of Mary Garza. Cherished mother of Sahra, Ghia and Analize (Ferrin) Chance. Proud nana of Brittany, Jarred, Ethan, Francesca, Evan and Carson. Great-nana to Jennessy. Loving sister of Becky and Ernie Garza. Further survived by family and friends. Due to the Covid-19, memorials to the family in lieu of flowers are appreciated.

A Memorial Visitation will be held at the MAX A. SASS & SONS GREENRIDGE CHAPEL, (4747 S. 60th St. Greenfield, WI) on Friday June 19, 2020 from 12:30 PM - 2:30 PM with a service at 1:30 PM. Private Interment.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Visitation
12:30 - 02:30 PM
Max A. Sass Funeral Homes - Greenridge Chapel
JUN
19
Service
01:30 PM
Max A. Sass Funeral Homes - Greenridge Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Max A. Sass Funeral Homes - Greenridge Chapel
4747 South 60th
Greenfield, WI 53220
(414) 282-4050
