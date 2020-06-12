Rose M."Rosita" GarzaMilwaukee - Found peace on June 10th 2020 at the age of 65. Dear partner of Susan "Sam" Florick. Beloved daughter of Mary Garza. Cherished mother of Sahra, Ghia and Analize (Ferrin) Chance. Proud nana of Brittany, Jarred, Ethan, Francesca, Evan and Carson. Great-nana to Jennessy. Loving sister of Becky and Ernie Garza. Further survived by family and friends. Due to the Covid-19, memorials to the family in lieu of flowers are appreciated.A Memorial Visitation will be held at the MAX A. SASS & SONS GREENRIDGE CHAPEL, (4747 S. 60th St. Greenfield, WI) on Friday June 19, 2020 from 12:30 PM - 2:30 PM with a service at 1:30 PM. Private Interment.