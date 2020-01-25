|
Rose M. Glodowski
Milwaukee - (nee Roberts) January 25, 2020 at the age of 80 years. Beloved husband of Myron. Beloved mother of Lori Ann (Brian) Branum. Dear grandma of Blake Branum and Brynn (Lenny) O'Brien. Survived by two sisters Betty (the late Jerry) Bergeon and Theresa (Kenny) Swanson. Further survived by many friends and relatives. Preceded in death by her parents and other siblings.
Visitation Wednesday, January 29 at ST. CHARLES BORROMEO CHURCH (3100 W. Parnell Ave) from 9:30 - 11:30 AM followed by the Celebration of Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 AM. Entombment St. Adalbert Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020