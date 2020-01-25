Services
Rozga-Walloch Funeral Home & Cremation Services
4309 S 20Th St
Milwaukee, WI 53221
(414) 281-7145
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
9:30 AM - 11:30 AM
ST. CHARLES BORROMEO CHURCH
3100 W. Parnell Ave
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
11:30 AM
ST. CHARLES BORROMEO CHURCH
3100 W. Parnell Ave
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rose Glodowski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rose M. Glodowski

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rose M. Glodowski Notice
Rose M. Glodowski

Milwaukee - (nee Roberts) January 25, 2020 at the age of 80 years. Beloved husband of Myron. Beloved mother of Lori Ann (Brian) Branum. Dear grandma of Blake Branum and Brynn (Lenny) O'Brien. Survived by two sisters Betty (the late Jerry) Bergeon and Theresa (Kenny) Swanson. Further survived by many friends and relatives. Preceded in death by her parents and other siblings.

Visitation Wednesday, January 29 at ST. CHARLES BORROMEO CHURCH (3100 W. Parnell Ave) from 9:30 - 11:30 AM followed by the Celebration of Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 AM. Entombment St. Adalbert Cemetery.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rose's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline