Services
Rozga-Walloch Funeral Home & Cremation Services
4309 S 20Th St
Milwaukee, WI 53221
(414) 281-7145
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Rozga-Walloch Funeral Home & Cremation Services
4309 S 20Th St
Milwaukee, WI 53221
View Map
Service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
7:00 PM
Rozga-Walloch Funeral Home & Cremation Services
4309 S 20Th St
Milwaukee, WI 53221
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
BASILICA OF ST. JOSAPHAT
601 W. Lincoln Ave
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rose Reske
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rose M. Reske

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rose M. Reske Notice
Rose M. Reske

Greendale - (nee Llanas) Born to Eternal Life October 22, 2019 at the age of 71 years. Beloved wife of LeRoy for 43 years. Loving mother of Joseph (Jackie), Anthony III (Lisa), Tina and LeeAnn. 17 Grandchildren and 19 Great-Grandchildren. Dear sister of Gloria, John Jr. (Yvonne), Linda (Norman) and Yolanda. Preceded in death by her parents Juan and Sarah Llanas. Further survived by other family and friends.

Special thanks to Lisa, Victor and Oleana and the nursing staff of St. Luke's Medical Center for their kind and compassionate care.

Visitation Friday, October 25 at the Rozga-Walloch Funeral Home from 4:00-8:00 PM with a Service of Remembrance at 7:00 PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, October 26 at 10:00 AM at the BASILICA OF ST. JOSAPHAT, 601 W. Lincoln Ave (PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH). Interment St. Adalbert Cemetery.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rose's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
jsonline