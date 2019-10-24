|
Rose M. Reske
Greendale - (nee Llanas) Born to Eternal Life October 22, 2019 at the age of 71 years. Beloved wife of LeRoy for 43 years. Loving mother of Joseph (Jackie), Anthony III (Lisa), Tina and LeeAnn. 17 Grandchildren and 19 Great-Grandchildren. Dear sister of Gloria, John Jr. (Yvonne), Linda (Norman) and Yolanda. Preceded in death by her parents Juan and Sarah Llanas. Further survived by other family and friends.
Special thanks to Lisa, Victor and Oleana and the nursing staff of St. Luke's Medical Center for their kind and compassionate care.
Visitation Friday, October 25 at the Rozga-Walloch Funeral Home from 4:00-8:00 PM with a Service of Remembrance at 7:00 PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, October 26 at 10:00 AM at the BASILICA OF ST. JOSAPHAT, 601 W. Lincoln Ave (PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH). Interment St. Adalbert Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019