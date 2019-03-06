Services
Rose M. Romano

Rose M. Romano Notice
Romano, Rose M. (Nee Monfre) Born into Eternal Life on Sunday, March 3, 2019, age 100. Beloved wife of the late Anthony Romano. Loving mother of Richard (Linda) and Marie (Donald) Moran. Loving Nana of Michelle (Jim) Gross, Mark (Terri) Moran, and Lisa Romano. Nana Rose of Anthony and Nicholas Gross. Sister of Carmela "Honey" Pucci. Also loved by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Visitation at HOLY APOSTLES CATHOLIC PARISH, 16000 W. National Ave., New Berlin, on Friday, March 8, 2019, from 9-11AM. Mass of Christian Burial at 11AM. Entombment at Wisconsin Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to Herma Heart Institute at Children's Hospital of Wisconsin or Holy Apostles Catholic Parish. A special thank you to Kerry Duffy and the nurses and aides at ProHealth Home Hospice.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 6, 2019
