Hauser, Rose Marie (Lauer-Fry) Went home to be with Jesus on Friday, February 8, 2019 at the age of 91 years. Proud mother of Margaret (Jerry) Flannigain, Carol (Jim) Schroeder, David (Bonnie) Fry, Debra Kauer, Mary Fry and Cynthia Jennerjohn. Preceded in death by her son Marvin A. (Kathy) Fry. Also survived by 16 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, family members and friends. Visitation Tuesday, February 12, 2019 from 2-4 PM at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 3722 S. 58th St. Milwaukee. Mass of Christian Burial at 4 PM. Private inurnment Forest Home Cemetery. Rose Marie was a retiree of Sentry Food and Central Parking Systems parking at the airport. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude's Children Research Hospital.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 10, 2019