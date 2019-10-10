Resources
More Obituaries for Rose Clair
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rose Marie St Clair

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rose Marie St Clair Notice
Rose Marie St Clair

Milwaukee - (nee Heun) Oct. 8, 2019, age 77 years. Loving sister of Richard Heun and Barbara (Greg) Loguercio. Loving Godmother of Tiffani (Chaz) Rodriguez. Great-aunt of Croix, Mila and Esa. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her parents James and Martha Heun.

Family and friends will gather on Fri. Oct. 25, 2019 at Wisconsin Memorial Park Chapel of the Flowers, 13235 W. Capitol Dr. Brookfield, WI 53005 from 9:30 AM until the time of Memorial Services at 10:30 AM.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 10 to Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rose's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
jsonline