Rose Marie St Clair
Milwaukee - (nee Heun) Oct. 8, 2019, age 77 years. Loving sister of Richard Heun and Barbara (Greg) Loguercio. Loving Godmother of Tiffani (Chaz) Rodriguez. Great-aunt of Croix, Mila and Esa. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her parents James and Martha Heun.
Family and friends will gather on Fri. Oct. 25, 2019 at Wisconsin Memorial Park Chapel of the Flowers, 13235 W. Capitol Dr. Brookfield, WI 53005 from 9:30 AM until the time of Memorial Services at 10:30 AM.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 10 to Oct. 20, 2019