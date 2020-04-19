|
Rose Mary Francis
Brookfield - Rose Mary Francis (Simon, Smudde) Born April 9, 1942; died April 10, 2020.
Survived by her husband, Norman Texeira; her son, David Simon, his wife, Angie Simon, and her three treasured grandchildren, Charlie, Caroline and Sophia. Also survived by her brother Daniel Smudde (Bonnie); and her sisters, Anne Springer and Jean Coon. Survived also by Greg Francis (Ellen), Michael Francis (Marcella), David Francis (Mary), and Krysta Close (Kenneth Requa) and all of their much-loved children.
Preceded in death by her beloved daughter, Julianne Simon; her husband, Robert Francis; her parents, Leo and Ellen Smudde (McCann); her brothers Leo ("Bud") Smudde and Thomas Smudde; her sister-in-law Marilyn Smudde (Springer); and her brothers-in-law James Coon and James Springer.
Rose Mary was a wonderful friend and faithful servant to many. She showed her love for friends and family through tireless service, hard work, and by cooking them delicious and healthy food. Rose Mary's deep and abiding faith and spirituality, her kindness and compassion, and her positive and grateful attitude set a standard for all who loved and admired her.
A public memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Francis Children's Center of Milwaukee.
"All is in Divine Order."
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 19, 2020