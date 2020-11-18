1/
Rose Mary (Modis) Koscielniak
Rose Mary Koscielniak (nee Modis)

Milwaukee, WI - Passed away peacefully November 14, 2020 at the age of 93. Reunited with her husband, Gilbert Koscielniak, her parents Matt and Katie (Piskuric) Modis, her brothers Michael (Val) and James Modis, and her sisters Josie Modis and Margie Scott.

Loving mother of Margie (Jack) Winter, "Nanny" to her grandsons David and Daniel (Katie) Winter and great grandchildren Jack and Maggie. Also survived by sister-in-law Peggie Modis of St. Joseph, Missouri, her best friend Sue Ewert of more than fifty years and other nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Rose Mary was born in St. Joseph, Missouri where she met and married her husband of almost fifty years before his death in 1995. Rose Mary was a retiree of Ladish Company, loved to dance, play slot machines and spend time with Gilbert and family at her little "farm" in Adams County, Wisconsin.

Thanks to all the caregivers at Linden Grove, New Berlin and Legacy Hospice for her care. We, as a family, feel she is exactly where she wants to be.

Private services will be held and she will be laid to rest in St. Adalbert's Cemetery in Milwaukee, Wisconsin at a later date.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 18 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Homes
3275 South Howell Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53207
(414) 483-2322
