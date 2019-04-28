|
Revers, Rose Mary April 24, 2019 at the age of 83 years. Loving mother of Jeanine (James) Hand, Joan (Darrell) Lang, Steven (Linda), Mary Lynn, Eileen (Ronald) Linzmeyer and Diane (Kevin) Razmussen. Beloved grandmother of 15 grandchildren and 27 great- grandchildren. Preceded in death by husband Anthony. Visitation Thursday, May 2 at The Rozga-Walloch Funeral Home from 5:00 - 8:00 PM. Celebration of Mass of Christian Burial Friday, May 3 at 10:00 AM at ST. ROMAN CHURCH (1810 W. Bolivar Ave). Interment Forest Home Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 28, 2019