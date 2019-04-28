Services
Rozga-Walloch Funeral Home & Cremation Services
4309 S 20Th St
Milwaukee, WI 53221
(414) 281-7145
Resources
More Obituaries for Rose Revers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rose Mary Revers

Notice Condolences Flowers

Rose Mary Revers Notice
Revers, Rose Mary April 24, 2019 at the age of 83 years. Loving mother of Jeanine (James) Hand, Joan (Darrell) Lang, Steven (Linda), Mary Lynn, Eileen (Ronald) Linzmeyer and Diane (Kevin) Razmussen. Beloved grandmother of 15 grandchildren and 27 great- grandchildren. Preceded in death by husband Anthony. Visitation Thursday, May 2 at The Rozga-Walloch Funeral Home from 5:00 - 8:00 PM. Celebration of Mass of Christian Burial Friday, May 3 at 10:00 AM at ST. ROMAN CHURCH (1810 W. Bolivar Ave). Interment Forest Home Cemetery.
logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now