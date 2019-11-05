Services
Goodman-Bensman Funeral Home
4750 N. Santa Monica Blvd.
Whitefish Bay, WI 53211
(414)964-3111
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
1:30 PM
Chapel of the Zelazo Center, Peck School of the Arts at UWM
2419 E. Kenwood Blvd
Milwaukee, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rose Daitsman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rose Mellman Daitsman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rose Mellman Daitsman Notice
Rose Mellman Daitsman

Milwaukee - A celebration of life will be held for Rose Mellman Daitsman, a lifelong activist for peace, social and economic justice, civil and worker rights and equality in education, on Sat., Nov. 9, at the Chapel of the Zelazo Center, Peck School of the Arts at UWM, 2419 E. Kenwood Blvd., Milw.

The memorial ceremony will begin at 1:30 PM, with friends recalling her remarkable life of activism and musical selections from folk musician Lil' Rev and the Raging Grannies.

Ms. Daitsman passed away at the age of 93 on July 26 in Milw; she had been a resident at Eastcastle Place in Milw. for several years. For full obituary, please visit goodmanbensman.com.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rose's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline