Rose Mellman Daitsman
Milwaukee - A celebration of life will be held for Rose Mellman Daitsman, a lifelong activist for peace, social and economic justice, civil and worker rights and equality in education, on Sat., Nov. 9, at the Chapel of the Zelazo Center, Peck School of the Arts at UWM, 2419 E. Kenwood Blvd., Milw.
The memorial ceremony will begin at 1:30 PM, with friends recalling her remarkable life of activism and musical selections from folk musician Lil' Rev and the Raging Grannies.
Ms. Daitsman passed away at the age of 93 on July 26 in Milw; she had been a resident at Eastcastle Place in Milw. for several years. For full obituary, please visit goodmanbensman.com.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019