1/1
Rose Muraro
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rose's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rose Muraro

Norway - Rose Marie Muraro (nee LaPorte), age 92, ended her life's journey on November 25, 2020, in Norway, Michigan, her birthplace.

Rose, the youngest of the Omer and Rosanna "LaPorte girls," was married to Roy, who preceded her in death in 2010.

Often affectionately referred to as "Boots," Rose is now reunited with Roy, her parents, and three older sisters: Marjorie Pientkewic, LaVerne Arnoldi and Eva Lardenoit.

Her sixty-year marriage to Roy included homes both in Norway, Michigan and Milwaukee, Wisconsin, where she enjoyed many roles in life—seamstress, gardener, organist and singer, and devoted churchgoer.

But her favorite role was as a mom, where she gave the gift of life and love to her four surviving children: Dennis (Deb) Muraro of Dousman, WI, Mary (Dennis) O'Brien of Brookfield, WI, Kenneth (Monica) Muraro of Waukesha, WI, Karen (Don) Freitag of Cedarburg, WI; and grandchildren Stephanie Muraro Gust (Eric), Ryan Muraro (Naomi) and Tyler Bersch (Nichole). Rose's sweet nature and gentle soul shined through to everyone she met, which explains why she will also be missed by brother-in-law Michael (Ann Marie) Muraro of Norway, MI; sisters-in-law Betty Stachowicz of Niagara, WI, Rosalie Dallapiazza of Norway, MI, and Carol Muraro of Iron Mountain, MI; many nieces and nephews; and countless friends she made along the way.

Inspired by a line from Rose's favorite hymn "On Eagle's Wings," she will continue to "shine like the sun" in our hearts and memories.

The family wishes to thank the caring staff at Evergreen Meadows Assisted Living for offering guidance, care, and loving compassion in Rose's final years, and Becky Plotecher for being mom's companion.

At the family's request (due to the current health crisis), a private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated.

Interment will follow at the Norway Township Cemetery.

In memory of Rose Marie Muraro, donations to either St. Mary's Catholic Church in Norway, MI,

or Society of Saint Vincent de Paul in Norway, MI would be appreciated by the family.

Condolences to the family of Rose may be expressed online at www.ortmanfuneralhome.com

Arrangements made with the Ortman Funeral Home, 618 Norway Street, Norway, MI 49870 (906) 563-5700




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Miner-Ortman Funeral Home
618 Norway St
Norway, MI 49870
(906) 563-5700
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Miner-Ortman Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved