Norway - Rose Marie Muraro (nee LaPorte), age 92, ended her life's journey on November 25, 2020, in Norway, Michigan, her birthplace.
Rose, the youngest of the Omer and Rosanna "LaPorte girls," was married to Roy, who preceded her in death in 2010.
Often affectionately referred to as "Boots," Rose is now reunited with Roy, her parents, and three older sisters: Marjorie Pientkewic, LaVerne Arnoldi and Eva Lardenoit.
Her sixty-year marriage to Roy included homes both in Norway, Michigan and Milwaukee, Wisconsin, where she enjoyed many roles in life—seamstress, gardener, organist and singer, and devoted churchgoer.
But her favorite role was as a mom, where she gave the gift of life and love to her four surviving children: Dennis (Deb) Muraro of Dousman, WI, Mary (Dennis) O'Brien of Brookfield, WI, Kenneth (Monica) Muraro of Waukesha, WI, Karen (Don) Freitag of Cedarburg, WI; and grandchildren Stephanie Muraro Gust (Eric), Ryan Muraro (Naomi) and Tyler Bersch (Nichole). Rose's sweet nature and gentle soul shined through to everyone she met, which explains why she will also be missed by brother-in-law Michael (Ann Marie) Muraro of Norway, MI; sisters-in-law Betty Stachowicz of Niagara, WI, Rosalie Dallapiazza of Norway, MI, and Carol Muraro of Iron Mountain, MI; many nieces and nephews; and countless friends she made along the way.
Inspired by a line from Rose's favorite hymn "On Eagle's Wings," she will continue to "shine like the sun" in our hearts and memories.
The family wishes to thank the caring staff at Evergreen Meadows Assisted Living for offering guidance, care, and loving compassion in Rose's final years, and Becky Plotecher for being mom's companion.
At the family's request (due to the current health crisis), a private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated.
Interment will follow at the Norway Township Cemetery.
In memory of Rose Marie Muraro, donations to either St. Mary's Catholic Church in Norway, MI,
or Society of Saint Vincent de Paul in Norway, MI would be appreciated by the family.
