Rose P. Klapczynski

Rose P. Klapczynski Notice
Klapczynski, Rose P. June 24, 2019 at the age of 93 years. Beloved wife of the late Casimir Klapczynski. Loving mother of Robert (Merry). Dear grandma of Jennifer (Peter) Diehn and Amanda (Bob) Skorczewski. Great grandma of Scarlet, Anastazja, Beau and Bob Jr. Further survived by other family and friends. Preceded in death by her parents Edward and Sally Kowalski, her brothers and sisters, and great granddaughter Ellie Mae. Special thanks to all her care givers for their kind and compassionate care. In lieu of flowers, donations to the National Breast Cancer Foundation (https://donate. nationalbreastcancer.org/) are appreciated. Visitation Monday, July 1 at ST. ROMAN CHURCH (1810 W. Bolivar Ave) from 10:00 - 11:00 AM followed by the Celebration of Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM. Entombment St. Adalbert Cemetery.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 27, 2019
