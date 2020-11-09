Rose Sobczak
Franklin - (Nee: Wojtkiewicz) Was born to eternal life at the age of 88 on Nov. 9th, 2020. Loving mother to Debra Caravello, Laura (Mark) Goskowicz, Steven (Elizabeth) Sanders and Mark Sanders. A beloved grandmother to her grandchildren and great- grandchildren. Further survived by her sister JoAnne Wojtkiewicz and many other family and friends. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Condolences at sunsetoptions.com
.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 9 to Nov. 15, 2020.