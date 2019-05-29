Services
Eernisse Funeral Home
1167 Washington Avenue
Cedarburg, WI 53012
(262) 376-9600
Rose "Toots" Wendt

Wendt, Rose "Toots" (Nee Planinshek) CEDARBURG, formerly of Milwaukee, May 25, 2019, 80 years old. Beloved mother of Toni Kubasiak, loving grandmother of Trent (Kathleen) Kubasiak, Jordan (Mattie Faber) Kubasiak and Victoria (Dave) Hoffmann. Further survived by 8 great-grandchildren: Trent Jr., Nell, Penelope, Alexander, Alaina, Elijah, Ava and Oliver, sister Diana (Matt) Wildt, brother John (Gail) Planinshek, nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and friends. Preceded in death by parents Dorothy (nee Scheuing) and Anthony Planinshek. Visitation TODAY, Wednesday May 29, 4-7PM at the Funeral Home, Mass Thursday 11AM at St. Francis Borgia North, 1375 Covered Bridge Rd., Cedarburg. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Inshuti International, Inc. W164 N9703 Water St. Germantown, WI 53022. EERNISSE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE 1167 Washington Ave. Cedarburg 262-376-9600 eernissefuneralhome.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 29, 2019
