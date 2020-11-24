1/
Sr. Roseann Margaret Wagner Sssf
Sr. Roseann Margaret Wagner, SSSF

Milwaukee - (Formerly Sr. Jane Marie) November 24, 2020. Age 86 years. Survived by the School Sisters of St. Francis Community with whom she shared life for 63 years, her brother Roger(Shirley) Wagner of Brandenton, FL, her sister Sr. Mary Jane Wagner of Milwaukee, WI, nieces, nephews, grand and great nieces and nephews, cousins, former students and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents Norbert and Cecilia(Nee Knackert), siblings Jules Wagner and Sr. Marcella Wagner, OSF(Franciscan Sister of Christian Charity), and her niece Connie(Nee Kriescher) Wagner.

A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday. To view a video of the service, please visit https://video.ibm.com/channel/school-sisters-of-st-francis. In lieu of flowers, contributions of School Sisters of St. Francis are appreciated.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 24 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
30
Mass of Christian Burial
https://video.ibm.com/channel/school-sisters-of-st-francis
Funeral services provided by
Heritage Funeral Home
4800 South 84th Street
Greenfield, WI 53228
(414) 281-5533
