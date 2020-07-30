1/1
Roseann "Rosie" Roberts
Roseann "Rosie" Roberts

(nee Dionne) 1947 - 2020

Roseann Roberts, 72, of Oak Creek, Wisconsin passed away peacefully Sunday, July 26, 2020. Born in Menominee, MI on September 24, 1947, beloved wife of the late Alfred Roberts, she was the daughter of the late Myron (Bud) and Doris Dionne (Barnowski). Dear sister of Myron F. Dionne (Laurie) and the late Donna Anderson and aunt to the late Charles "Ocie" Westmoreland.

Loving mother of Chad M. Roberts and his beloved Gayle (Garski). She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends and her ole' feline companion "Vinnie".

The family would like to thank Countryside Meadows and Franciscan Villa for their continuous care of Roseann over the past several years.

Mass of Christian Burial Monday, August 3rd at 1:30pm at Divine Mercy Catholic Church (800 Marquette Ave., South Milwaukee). Visitation will be held at Molthen-Bell Funeral Home from 11am to 1pm and then process to Divine Mercy for Mass. All are invited to join the Interment at Forest Hill Memorial Park, (3301 E Forest Hill Ave, Oak Creek, WI 53154) August 5th at 10:00 a.m.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Second Hand Purrs (secondhandpurrs.org) or Paralyzed Vets of America (pva.org)






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jul. 30 to Aug. 2, 2020.
