Roseclaire Schwartz
Milwaukee - (Nee Weinstein) Passed away May 29, 2020 at the age of 89. Beloved wife of the late Allan Schwartz. Dear mother of Carla Schwartz Newell. Loving grandmother of Robert, Daniel, and Andrew Newell. Preceded in death by siblings, Myrtle Frankfurt and Sherwood Weinstein. Further survived by other loving relatives and dear friends. Private services. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association of WI.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 1 to Jun. 3, 2020.