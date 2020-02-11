|
|
Rosella La Vine
South Milwaukee - Tuesday, February 11, 2020 age 95 years. Beloved wife of 57 years to the late Robert. Loving mother of Mary LaVine, Carol (Nels) Petersen, Nancy (David) Grau and Janet (Leonard) Lewinski. Proud grandmother of Mary Bailey, Paul (Amy) Grau, Amy (Peter) White, Jaime (Don) Gilbert and Leslie (Bill) Jacobi. Special great grandmother of Natalie and Gloria White,Carter and Cooper Grau. Faith, Dillon and John Robert Gilbert, and Emma and Ava Jacobi. Further survived by other friends and relatives.
Rosella was born in Rhinelander, Wisconsin on January 27, 1925 and moved to Milwaukee in 1953. Rosella was a member of St. James Catholic Church since 1963 and a Lifetime Member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary.
Visitation THURSDAY, February 13, 2020 from 4 to 7 pm at the Funeral Home. Visitation also at St. James Catholic Church, 7219 S. 27th St, Franklin, Friday from 10 to 11 AM. Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM. Internment at Forest Hill Memorial Park to follow.
In lieu of flowers, memorials St. James Building Fund are appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020