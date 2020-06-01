Roselyn B. Szypszak(nee Turowski) Born May 13, 1936. Passed away peacefully May 28, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Robert Szypszak. Loving Mom of MaryAnn (Robert) Gandrey, Michael (Tammi) Szypszak, Scott (Shelley) Szypszak and the late Karen Szypszak and Bobbi Szypszak. Also survived by grandchildren, great-grandchildren and friends.The family would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to the staff at Lasata Care Center and Compassus Hospice. Mom received exceptional care from them both and was always treated with respect, dignity and love.Due to current events, a combined private family service will be held to honor our Mom and sister Bobbi who passed away June 17, 2019 after a courageous four-year battle with cancer.