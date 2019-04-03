Services
Roselyn Blumenthal Notice
Blumenthal, Roselyn April 1, 2019, age 94, of Mequon. Loving wife of the late Arthur Blumenthal for nearly 66 years. Proud mother of Warren (Wendy) Blumenthal, Steven (Judy) Blumenthal and Robert (Robin) Blumenthal. Dear grandmother of Lauren Blumenthal, Michael (Julia Reeves) Blumenthal, Max (Kelly Cueto) Blumenthal, David Blumenthal, Ethan (Carley Gordon) Blumenthal and Erin (Keenen Peck-Valdivia) Blumenthal. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Special thanks to Tina Jaeckel for her loving care. Graveside services at 10:30 AM Friday April 5, 2019 at Spring Hill Cemetery, 166 S. Hawley Ct., Milwaukee. Memorials to the Jewish Community Pantry, 6255 N. Santa Monica Boulevard, Whitefish Bay, WI 53217 or The , 620 S. 76th Street, Suite 160, Milwaukee, WI 53214.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 3, 2019
