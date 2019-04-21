Resources
Bast, Rosemarie Rosemarie Bast, 75, of Lake Tomahawk passed away at her home on April 17, 2019. She is survived by her husband Roy, a daughter Adrianna and three sisters, Annemarie Patek, Maureen Proctor and Bridget Griffin. A memorial gathering and service will be held on Wednesday April 24, 2019 at the Bolger Funeral Home-WOODRUFF CHAPEL. The gathering will be from 2-4 PM with a service at 4 PM. Memorials may be directed to the Oneida County Humane Society 1852 North Stevens Street Rhinelander WI 54501. www.bolgerfuneral.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 21, 2019
