Rosemarie "Rose" Blaschke

Rosemarie "Rose" Blaschke Notice
Blaschke, Rosemarie "Rose" (Nee Kish) Found Peace on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at the age of 86 years. Preceded in death by spouses, Robert, Gary, and George; her brother Joe, grandson Scott and great-grandsons Michael and Nickolas. Loving mother of Mark (Cathy), Vicki (Greg), Dorothy (Dan), Pat (Tom), Barb, Joseph (Annette), Luke (Ann), and Jody, who Rose loved like a daughter. Caring grandma of 16 grandchildren, and 34 great-grandchilden. Sister of Lillian (Jerry) and Joy. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends that she has touched over the past 86 years. Memorial Visitation will be held Wednesday, May 29, 2019 from 1-3 P.M. at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME, 1875 N. Calhoun Rd., Brookfield with a Memorial Service to follow at 3 P.M. A special thanks to the Lutheran Home for their compassionate care.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 22, 2019
