Harder Funeral Service Inc
18700 West Capitol Drive
Brookfield, WI 53045
(262) 781-8350
Rosemarie E. Bohnert

Bohnert, Rosemarie E. (Nee Schimberg) March 3, 2019 age 95 years. Beloved wife of the late Martin Bohnert. Loving mother of Richard (Mary) Bohnert and Janice Bohnert. Dear grandmother of Lindsay (Christopher) Purtell, Ashley Bohnert and Kelsey (Parker) McNamee. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Visitation Friday, March 15 at St. John Vianney Catholic Church 1755 N. Calhoun Road from 9:30 AM until Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM. Interment Wisconsin Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, if desired, memorials to Elmbrook Senior Taxi or to the would be appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 13, 2019
