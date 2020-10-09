1/1
Racine - Rosemarie Kucera, age 89, passed away Wednesday, October 7, 2020. She was born in Milwaukee, WI, September 17, 1931 daughter of the late Phillip and Agnes (Nee: Masgai) Kielpinski. On October 25, 1960 she was united in marriage to Henry Kucera who preceded her in death October 12, 1995. She will be dearly missed by her children, Christian (Christine) Nielsen, John Schwartz, Henry (Kristine) Kucera Jr, Phillip (Kathy) Kucera, Jay (Annamarie) Kucera; 8 grandchildren; other relatives and friends. In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by her sister, Bernice (Harry) Sobczak. Private services will be held.

Send condolences to www.meredithfuneral home.com (262) 634-7888




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2020.
