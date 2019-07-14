|
Schaal, Rosemarie (Nee Brzezinski) Born to Eternal Life on Thursday, July 11, 2019, Age 91 years. Beloved wife for 68 years of the late Robert J. Schaal. Loving mother of Christine (Michael) Tulach, the late Doris Suhm and John (Jeanine) Schaal. Cherished grandmother of Christopher (Kat), Nicholas (Jocelyn) and Benjamin (Bonnie) Tulach; Jason (Carrie) and Steve (Nicole) Suhm; Adam (Evelyn) and Sara Schaal. Dear sister of Lorraine Nell. Further survived by 9 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Visitation Tuesday, July 16, 2019 from 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM at St. Adalbert Cemetery - Holy Family Chapel, 3801 S. 6th St. Milwaukee. Funeral Service to follow, at 12:00 PM. Rosemarie's family would like to extend their gratitude to their very special friend, Mary Heinz. Memorials, if so desired, may be made to the Military Order of the Purple Heart.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 14, 2019