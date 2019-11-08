|
|
Rosemarie T. Ewald
Milwaukee - (nee Szczepanski) Born to Eternal Life on Thursday, November 7, 2019. Age 81 years. Loving mom of the late Raechel (the late John) Bailey. Cherished grandmother of Michelle (Cari) Ewald-Neumann and Michael (Angie) Kobow. Dear great-grandmother of Joniel and Eli; Lily, Taylor, Aden, Rylan and Kayla. Dear brother of the late Michael Szczepanski. Further survived by family members and dear friends.
Visitation at the Funeral Home Wednesday, November 13, 2019 from 4-8 PM. PLAV Auxiliary Ritual at 6 PM followed by a Prayer Service. Visitation also Thursday from 10-11 AM at St. Veronica Church, 4001 S. Whitnall Ave. Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM.
Rosemarie was a longtime member and Past National President of the Polish Legion of American Veterans Auxiliary.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 8 to Nov. 13, 2019