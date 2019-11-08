Services
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Homes
3275 South Howell Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53207
(414) 483-2322
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Homes
3275 South Howell Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53207
Prayer Service
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
6:00 PM
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Homes
3275 South Howell Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53207
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Veronica Church
4001 S. Whitnall Ave
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Veronica Church
4001 S. Whitnall Ave
Rosemarie T. Ewald

Rosemarie T. Ewald Notice
Rosemarie T. Ewald

Milwaukee - (nee Szczepanski) Born to Eternal Life on Thursday, November 7, 2019. Age 81 years. Loving mom of the late Raechel (the late John) Bailey. Cherished grandmother of Michelle (Cari) Ewald-Neumann and Michael (Angie) Kobow. Dear great-grandmother of Joniel and Eli; Lily, Taylor, Aden, Rylan and Kayla. Dear brother of the late Michael Szczepanski. Further survived by family members and dear friends.

Visitation at the Funeral Home Wednesday, November 13, 2019 from 4-8 PM. PLAV Auxiliary Ritual at 6 PM followed by a Prayer Service. Visitation also Thursday from 10-11 AM at St. Veronica Church, 4001 S. Whitnall Ave. Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM.

Rosemarie was a longtime member and Past National President of the Polish Legion of American Veterans Auxiliary.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 8 to Nov. 13, 2019
