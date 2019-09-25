Services
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Prayer Service
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
6:30 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
N89 W16297 Cleveland Ave
Menomonee Falls, WI
Rosemary A. Krause

Rosemary A. Krause

Menomonee Falls - died on September 20, 2019, at the age of 87 years.

Beloved wife and best friend of the late James. Loving mother of James M. (Holly), David (Dawn), Mary Beth Krause, and Susan (Mike) Miller. Treasured grandmother "Grammy" of Sarah (Joe) Martis, James (Kristin), Thomas T.J., Hailey Krause, and Madeline, Kevin, and Christopher Miller. Cherished great grandmother of Franklin and Evelyn Martis. Dear sister of Terrence (Karen) and Patrick (Teri) O'Brien.

Preceded in death by her son Thomas John, parents Harold and Rose O'Brien (nee Haramy) and brothers James and Richard O'Brien.

Rosemary was the proud co-owner of Wauwatosa Day Care and Learning Centers for 45 years. She had a love for children and provided them a place to be creative and thrive.

She enjoyed the family condo in Door County for many years with family and friends. She was an avid sports fan and loved keeping up with her Wisconsin teams.

Rosemary got so much joy in seeing others enjoy. She believed that the center of the family was to break bread together around a table and share stories and conversation.

A visitation will be held at Becker Ritter Funeral Home (14075 W North Ave, Brookfield) on Monday, September 30, 2019 from 4:00pm until 6:30pm, followed by a prayer service at 6:30pm. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00am on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at St. Mary's Church (N89 W16297 Cleveland Ave, Menomonee Falls). Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery.

Memorials to Peninsula Golf Association and Lawlis Family Hospice are appreciated.

Rosemary was a fabulous Wife, Mother, and Grammy. She will be forever loved and sadly missed.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Sept. 25 to Sept. 29, 2019
