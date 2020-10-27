Rosemary Adele Kraemer



Milwaukee - Rosemary Adele Kraemer, of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, passed away on October 14, 2020, at the age of 74 due to complications of Covid-19. She was born to parents Marie and Benjamin Kajune, on May 7, 1946, in Rhinelander, Wisconsin.



She graduated from Washington High School in 1964. Rosemary married Robert Henry Kraemer on September 4, 1965, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Together they raised three daughters, Maria Bartelt (Jerry), Jane Schwartz (Steven) and Vicki Nicolas Ibarra.



She was preceded in death by her husband of 36 years, Robert Henry Kraemer, her loving mother, Marie Fralick, her brothers Lewis and Jesse Fralick (twins), James Fralick and Eddie Fralick.



Rosemary is survived by four siblings; Clarence "Kasey" Kajune, Fay Wright, Irene Pickney and Wanda Billbe, beloved cousin David Hall, and adored niece Annie and her husband Jerry, and son Michael Furey.



She was the loving grandmother to Marquita Wroblewski (Nick), Joseph Kraemer (Colleen), Christopher Kraemer (Sandy), Brian and Evan Schwartz.



She was blessed to be welcomed into the loving Kraemer family from Marshfield, Wisconsin and enjoyed her "outlaws" and nieces and nephews immensely.



Rosemary was the much adored great grandmother, better known as "GG" to Madison, Rebecca, Ryan and Natalie (twins), Jeremiah, Nevaeh, Daniel and DeeAnna.



Rosemary was blessed to be a proud honorary grandmother to 5 beautiful sisters: Domenique, Daniela, Maggie, Eva, and Sofia. She enjoyed, loved, and adored each one as her own.



Anyone who had the privilege of meeting Rosemary, knew they had encountered an angel. Love flowed from her gorgeous smile and warmed your heart. If you were among the fortunate, you received a postcard from every one of her travels. It was her way of taking everyone with her everywhere she went. And to every child she met, she made them feel like they were the most important person in the world; and to her, they were.



One of Rosemary's passions was Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin. She was a volunteer since 2010 with over 2,500 service hours. And a donor since 1988 giving 147 donations equal to 33 lifetime gallons.



Donations can be made in her name to Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin.



Due to restrictions of Covid-19 there will be no services at this time.









