1/1
Rosemary Bonniwell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rosemary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rosemary Bonniwell

(nee Dejardin) Age 95, Died November 17, 2020.

Preceded in death by her husband, Richard A. Bonniwell, Jr.; parents, Joseph & Clara (Kohl) Dejardin; infant twin brother Albert Charles; and sisters, Mary Ann Summerfield and Justine Pentony.

Always "Mother," Mom," or "Madre" to Susan (Peter) Dominguez of Madison, WI, Nancy (John Selix) Bonniwell of Pewaukee, WI, Barbara (Sam) Williams of Acworth, GA, Roberta (Glen Lewinski) Bonniwell of Brown Deer, WI, and Katy (Steve) Rodberg of Cedarburg, WI. Grandmother of Kristin Dominguez Steele & Anthony Dominguez, Claire & Charlotte Selix, Natalie & Perry Williams, and Mary Rodberg Sander. Further survived by cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

Rosemary is a graduate of St. Mary Hospital School of Nursing, a former member of the St. Mary Hospital School of Nursing Alumni Board, and a former employee & volunteer at St. Michael Hospital.

Visitation on Monday, November 23, at St. Catherine of Alexandria Catholic Church, 8661 N. 76th Place, Milwaukee, from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., with a Mass of Christian Burial at 12:30 p.m.. Internment at St. Catherine Cemetery immediately following.

In lieu of flowers a donation to St. Catherine of Alexandria Congregation or a charity of your choice would be appreciated.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 18 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
23
Visitation
11:00 - 12:30 PM
St. Catherine of Alexandria Catholic Church
Send Flowers
NOV
23
Mass of Christian Burial
12:30 PM
St. Catherine of Alexandria Catholic Church
Send Flowers
NOV
23
Interment
St. Catherine Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Krause Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
21600 W. Capitol Dr.
Brookfield, WI 53072
262-432-8300
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Krause Funeral Homes & Cremation Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved