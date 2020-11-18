Rosemary Bonniwell
(nee Dejardin) Age 95, Died November 17, 2020.
Preceded in death by her husband, Richard A. Bonniwell, Jr.; parents, Joseph & Clara (Kohl) Dejardin; infant twin brother Albert Charles; and sisters, Mary Ann Summerfield and Justine Pentony.
Always "Mother," Mom," or "Madre" to Susan (Peter) Dominguez of Madison, WI, Nancy (John Selix) Bonniwell of Pewaukee, WI, Barbara (Sam) Williams of Acworth, GA, Roberta (Glen Lewinski) Bonniwell of Brown Deer, WI, and Katy (Steve) Rodberg of Cedarburg, WI. Grandmother of Kristin Dominguez Steele & Anthony Dominguez, Claire & Charlotte Selix, Natalie & Perry Williams, and Mary Rodberg Sander. Further survived by cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
Rosemary is a graduate of St. Mary Hospital School of Nursing, a former member of the St. Mary Hospital School of Nursing Alumni Board, and a former employee & volunteer at St. Michael Hospital.
Visitation on Monday, November 23, at St. Catherine of Alexandria Catholic Church, 8661 N. 76th Place, Milwaukee, from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., with a Mass of Christian Burial at 12:30 p.m.. Internment at St. Catherine Cemetery immediately following.
In lieu of flowers a donation to St. Catherine of Alexandria Congregation or a charity of your choice
would be appreciated.