Rosemary Brazy
Shorewood - (Nee Froemming) Passed away Jan. 21, 2020 at the age of 94. Loving mother of Nikki, Tim (Angela) and Martha Jane (Seeta). She is also survived by special nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her husband, Art Brazy.
We are deeply thankful for all the caregivers, nurses, and case managers at Horizon Home Care and Hospice and Stowell Associates for their excellent care of Mom over the last several months.
Mom was a very kind and gentle person who gave of herself. She loved birds, flowers, nature, and her favorite songs, but most of all, she loved her family. She will be deeply missed.
Memorial contributions to WI Humane Society or Canine Companions for Independence appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 30 to Feb. 2, 2020