RoseMary C. Papa née Janicki



Milwaukee, WI - Died peacefully on May 7th, 2020 at the age of 95. Preceded in death by her loving husband Louis E. Papa. Survived by her son Gerard E. Papa and her granddaughter Geralynne S. Papa.



RoseMary was a lifelong and avid trade unionist and a member of the retail clerk's local 1444. She spent many hours in the fight against Act 10 during the winter of 2011. RoseMary was a former member of St. Jon de Nepomuc Catholic Church, and a member of St. Stanislaus Catholic Church.



A solemn Requiem Mass will be held at a future date.













