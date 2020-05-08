RoseMary C. (Janicki) Papa
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share RoseMary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
RoseMary C. Papa née Janicki

Milwaukee, WI - Died peacefully on May 7th, 2020 at the age of 95. Preceded in death by her loving husband Louis E. Papa. Survived by her son Gerard E. Papa and her granddaughter Geralynne S. Papa.

RoseMary was a lifelong and avid trade unionist and a member of the retail clerk's local 1444. She spent many hours in the fight against Act 10 during the winter of 2011. RoseMary was a former member of St. Jon de Nepomuc Catholic Church, and a member of St. Stanislaus Catholic Church.

A solemn Requiem Mass will be held at a future date.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 8 to May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial Mass
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Witkowiak Funeral Home
529 West Historic Mitchell Street
Milwaukee, WI 53204
(414) 645-2467
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved