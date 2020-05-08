Rosemary "Rosie" Czarnecki
Rosemary "Rosie" Czarnecki

Milwaukee - (nee Manske) Left this Earth at age 92 on Thursday, May 7, 2020 from natural causes. Wife of the late Bernard Czarnecki for 33 years. Beloved mother of Tom (the late Cathy), Patrick (Charlotte), the late Douglas, Roseanne (Dennis) Gerber, Diane (the late Robert) Smith and Carol (the late Butch) Litkowiec. She is further survived by grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, other relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her grandson Jimmy Czarnecki, parents Henry and Rose Manske; her siblings, Pauline Manske, Mildred (the late Leonard) Merkel, Ruth (the late Ray) Freda.

Due to current gathering restrictions, visitation and funeral services will be private for family. A live stream of Rosemary's funeral services will be viewable online on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at 12:00 P.M.

Rosie loved to write poetry and was very active in her community. She was also involved in the Oak Creek Community Theater. Rosie was a retiree of the City of Oak Creek after many years of service. She was a devoted long time member of St. Matthew's Catholic Church. Rosie was loved and will be deeply missed. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the American Heart Association are appreciated.






MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
12
Funeral service
12:00 AM
Visitation
Funeral service
Funeral services provided by
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Home
6080 South 27th Street
Milwaukee, WI 53221
(414) 282-6080
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 9, 2020
Rosemary was the sweetest and funniest person ever. We had many adventures together. Years of working with the Oak Creek Community Theater. My family even went to Disney with her when she won a trip there. Memories abound with this beautiful woman.
Dawn Leys
Friend
May 9, 2020
Rosie was a longtime, devoted member of the choir at St. Matthew's. I knew her well during the 13 years I directed the choir. She was such a loving, sweet, funny, wonderful woman. I am blessed to have known her.
Judy Wargin
Friend
