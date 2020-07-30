1/
Rosemary E. Disher
Rosemary E. Disher

Milwaukee - (nee Misher) July 28, 2020. Age 77. Loving wife of the late Leroy. Beloved mother of Cheryl Disher, Susan (Mark) Hafermann, and Cindy (Neal) Moglowsky. Proud grandmother of Megan and Jamie Cobb and Keegan and Kali Moglowsky. Dear sister of Stephen (Patricia) Misher, Curt (Lupe) Hafner, and Kerry (Tracy) Hafner. Also survived by other relatives and friends.

Visitation on Thursday, August 6, 2020 from 9:30 AM until time of Funeral Service at 11 AM at Wisconsin Memorial Park-Chapel of the Chimes, 13235 W. Capitol Dr. Private Entombment. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Susan G. Komen Wisconsin are appreciated.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jul. 30 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
6
Visitation
09:30 - 11:00 AM
AUG
6
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Funeral services provided by
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
10121 West North Avenue
Wauwatosa, WI 53226
(414) 774-5010
Memories & Condolences
