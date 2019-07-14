Services
Krause Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
21600 W. Capitol Dr.
Brookfield, WI 53072
262-432-8300
Rosemary E. Hummel


1946 - 2019
Rosemary E. Hummel Notice
Hummel, Rosemary E. (Nee Nemke) Born October 1, 1946, passed peacefully, Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at 72. Raised in Wausau, lived her adult life in Milwaukee. Survived by her siblings, Carol, Shirley (Eric), Ceil (Danny), Jonathon, and Denise (Jeff). And many nieces and nephews she cherished. Also survived by her ex husband, Jim and their daughter Dawn and two grandson's Trey and Grant. Peace be with you mom. You deserve it. Xoxo Private cremation June 29. Donations appreciated to National Alliance on Mental Illness or NAMI.org

logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 14, 2019
Krause Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
