Visitation
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
St. Alphonsus Catholic Church
6060 W. Loomis Rd
Greendale, WI
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
12:15 PM
St. Alphonsus Catholic Church
6060 W. Loomis Rd
Greendale, WI
Rosemary E. Kuras Notice
Rosemary E. Kuras

Greendale - (nee Janusz) Born to eternal life January 10, 2020 at the age of 87 years. Beloved wife of Gerald Kuras. Loving mother of the late Rochelle Kuras. Dear sister of Harry (the late Christine) Janusz, and Lenore (Edward) Zimmerman. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Visitation on Friday, January 17, from 11:00AM - 12:00PM at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church. 6060 W. Loomis Rd. Greendale. Mass of Christian Burial at 12:15PM. Private entombment at Mount Olivet Cemetery.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020
