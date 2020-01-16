|
Rosemary H. Hilber
West Bend - Hilber, Rosemary (nee Fellenz)
Formerly of West Bend and Thiensville. Born to Eternal Life on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at the age of 85. Loving mother of Russ Chapman, Regina (Patrick) LeMere, Roy Chapman and Ralph (Mary) Chapman. Cherished Grams of Allegra (Nelson) Coolidge, Kirstin (Dave Bates) and Nick Chapman; Leah, Hailey, Luke and Faith Chapman. Beloved wife of the late Richard Chapman, the late John Hilber and beloved soulmate of the late Robert Rech. Further survived by other relatives and friends; including Jan "Sis" Madsen, Martha Shultz and Mary Whitney.
A Memorial Mass will be held at Lumen Christi Parish Mequon in May. Further information will be published closer to the day.
Memorials to the Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Society appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 16 to Jan. 19, 2020