Rosemary HoffWest Allis - (nee Bauman) Passed to Eternal Life Wednesday, June 3, 2020, age 89 years. Beloved wife of the late Anthony. Dear mother of Janet (Guy) Chapman, the late Gary Hoff, James Hoff, Carol (Robert) St. Louis and Mary Kay (Dan) Westphal. Grandmother of Christopher DeFransisco, Jesse (Jenny) De Fransisco, Katie DeFransisco, Ricky St. Louis, Jackie (Scott) Linmann, Kelly Jo (John) Ours, Ben Westphal and Dustin (Ashley) Westphal. Great grandmother of Brandon, Emma, Alicia, Kaylee, Olivia, Sophia, Hayley, Anthoney, Andrew, Wyland, John Jr. "JJ", Brady, Bayley, Asher and Harper. Sister of Dean (Janet) Bauman. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Visitation Thursday, June 11, 2020 at Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home-West Allis 4PM until time of Vigil Service at 6PM. Member of Christian Women and Charter member of Mary Queen of Heaven Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family appreciated.