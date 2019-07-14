|
Hummel, Rosemary (Nee Nemke) Born October 1, 1946, passed peacefully, Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at 72. Raised in Wausau, lived her adult life in Milwaukee. Survived by her siblings, Carol, Shirley, Ceil (Danny), Jonathon, and Denise (Jeff), and many nieces and nephews she cherished. Also survived by her ex-husband, Jim and their daughter Dawn and two grandsons Trey and Grant. Peace be with you mom. You deserve it. Xoxo Private cremation June 28. Donations appreciated to National Alliance on Mental Illness or NAMI.org
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from July 14 to July 21, 2019