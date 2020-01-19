Services
Harder Funeral Service Inc
18700 West Capitol Drive
Brookfield, WI 53045
(262) 781-8350
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:45 AM
Harder Funeral Service Inc
18700 West Capitol Drive
Brookfield, WI 53045
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
12:00 PM
Harder Funeral Service Inc
18700 West Capitol Drive
Brookfield, WI 53045
Resources
Rosemary J. Pulito

Rosemary J. Pulito Notice
Rosemary J. Pulito

Mequon - (Nee Bonpenser) Entered Eternal Life on January 16, 2020 surrounded by her loving family and reuniting with her beloved husband Dr. Frank Pulito at the age of 92. Cherished mother of Ann Pulito, Domenic (MaryKay) Pulito and Jean Pulito (Robert Rood). Proud and loving Nana of Kayla, Domenic, Jack and Antonio Pulito. Also survived by her dear nieces Gina, Sarah (Lee) and Joan, her dear nephews Michael, Steven (Nicole) and her loving sister-in-law Maureen Pulito. Further survived by other relatives and good friends. Preceded in death by her parents Salvatore and Genevieve, her dearest brother John (the late Frances) Bonpenser, and her brother-in-law Michael Pulito.

Visitation Monday, January 20 at the HARDER FUNERAL HOME from 10:00 AM to 11: 45 AM, with Funeral Services at 12:00 PM. Burial to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery.

Rosemary's family wishes to acknowledge Dr. Michael Fetherston and staff for their kind and compassionate care.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Jan. 19, 2020
