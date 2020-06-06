Rosemary J. Ternes
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Rosemary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rosemary J. Ternes

Milwaukee - (Nee Wagner) Passed away on June 3, 2020 at the age of 92 surrounded by family. Rosemary was married to Robert Kuech from 1951 to 1965 and, after his death, married Eugene Ternes in 1974. While born an only child, she became the center of a blended family of 6 children, 20 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. Her lifelong passion as a nurse served many from WWII to her retirement. She loved learning, books, animals, family, and was an avid cardplayer. She is survived and cherished by her family, their innumerable pets, and many friends. A celebration of Rosemary's life will be held at a later date. Donations can be made to the Humane Society or a charity of choice. Expressions of sympathy, memories, and photos of Rosemary may be shared www.hartsonfuneralhome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hartson Funeral Home
11111 West Janesville Road
Hales Corners, WI 53130
(414) 425-9797
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved