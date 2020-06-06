Rosemary J. Ternes
Milwaukee - (Nee Wagner) Passed away on June 3, 2020 at the age of 92 surrounded by family. Rosemary was married to Robert Kuech from 1951 to 1965 and, after his death, married Eugene Ternes in 1974. While born an only child, she became the center of a blended family of 6 children, 20 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. Her lifelong passion as a nurse served many from WWII to her retirement. She loved learning, books, animals, family, and was an avid cardplayer. She is survived and cherished by her family, their innumerable pets, and many friends. A celebration of Rosemary's life will be held at a later date. Donations can be made to the Humane Society or a charity of choice. Expressions of sympathy, memories, and photos of Rosemary may be shared www.hartsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.