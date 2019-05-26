|
Dudenhoefer, Rosemary Longe October 11, 1927 - May 15, 2019. Rosemary Dudenhoefer passed away peacefully on May 15 at St. Anne's Salvatorian Campus. Rosemary was born in Ionia, Michigan to William and Mary Longe. She graduated from the University of Detroit Mercy with a Bachelor of Science in Medical Record Library Science. She married the love of her life, Paul A. Dudenhoefer, in Ionia on June 16, 1951. The two had four children who they raised in Elm Grove, WI. During Paul's retirement years they moved to Florida and hosted many family and friends through the years. Rosemary was devoted to family, faith and friends. She will forever live on in our hearts. Rosemary is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Paul, Sr. and her oldest daughter, Barbara Ann Rego. She is survived by her brother, William Longe (Pam) of Muskego, WI. Her daughter Marikay Dudenhoefer Reagan (Steve) Zepherhills, FL, and sons Paul Dudenhoefer, Jr. (Nancy) Phoenix, AZ, and Mark Dudenhoefer (Donna) Milwaukee, WI. She has ten grandchildren, Laura, Beth and Brian Rego, Tony Ferreri and Theresa (Ferreri) Eber, Kelsey and Justin Dudenhoefer, Claire, Conrad and Mary Rose Dudenhoefer, along with 4 great grandchildren, Max and Luca Ferreri, Olivia and Adelynn Eber. Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 30, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME, 1875 N. Calhoun Rd., Brookfield. Visitation will also be held on Friday, May 31, from 11:00 AM to 11:45 AM at CHRIST KING CATHOLIC CHURCH, 2604 N. Swan Blvd., Wauwatosa. Rosemary's Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12:00 PM. Private entombment. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra or St. Anne's Salvatorian Campus, Pastoral Care. To receive this obit/directions text 1846477 to 414-301-6422
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 26, 2019