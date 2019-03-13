Services
Rozga-Walloch Funeral Home & Cremation Services
4309 S 20Th St
Milwaukee, WI 53221
(414) 281-7145
Resources
More Obituaries for Rosemary Peszczynski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosemary Peszczynski

Notice Condolences Flowers

Rosemary Peszczynski Notice
Peszczynski, Rosemary (nee Sankey) Born to Eternal Life March 10, 2019 at the age of 83 years. Beloved wife of the late Kenneth. Survived by loving children Deborah (Jeffrey) Zeman, Ellen (Ian) Szczygielski and Dennis (Leslie). Dear grandmother of Julie Szczygielski, Andrew, Matthew (Doug Clemons) and Rachel Zeman. Preceded in death by her parents Edward and Amelia, brothers Edward and Claude and sister Laverne. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Rosemary was an active member of St. Barbara Parish for over 50 years. Special thanks to Vitas Hospice Care. Memorials to would be appreciated. Visitation Friday, March 15 from 2:30-4:30 PM at ST. MATTHIAS CHURCH, (9306 W. Beloit Rd, Milwaukee) followed by the celebration of Mass of Christian Burial at 4:30 PM. Private entombment Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now