Peszczynski, Rosemary (nee Sankey) Born to Eternal Life March 10, 2019 at the age of 83 years. Beloved wife of the late Kenneth. Survived by loving children Deborah (Jeffrey) Zeman, Ellen (Ian) Szczygielski and Dennis (Leslie). Dear grandmother of Julie Szczygielski, Andrew, Matthew (Doug Clemons) and Rachel Zeman. Preceded in death by her parents Edward and Amelia, brothers Edward and Claude and sister Laverne. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Rosemary was an active member of St. Barbara Parish for over 50 years. Special thanks to Vitas Hospice Care. Memorials to would be appreciated. Visitation Friday, March 15 from 2:30-4:30 PM at ST. MATTHIAS CHURCH, (9306 W. Beloit Rd, Milwaukee) followed by the celebration of Mass of Christian Burial at 4:30 PM. Private entombment Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 13, 2019