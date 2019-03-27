Services
Rosemary S. Krebs

Rosemary S. Krebs Notice
Krebs, Rosemary S. (Nee Schmit) Passed away on March 19, 2019, age 95. She was predeceased by her husband Joseph M. Jr., son John and daughter Rosemary. She is survived by her children Karen (LeRoy Pogodzinski), Barbara Meinerz, Thomas and Robert (Susan). Proud grandma of Joseph, Madelyn and Ian and great-grandma of Elise. Visitation will be held on Friday, March 29 at St. Mary Catholic Faith Community, 9520 W. Forest Home Avenue, Hales Corners, WI at 10:00 AM, with a Funeral Mass to follow at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Stars and Stripes Honor Flight. See funeral home website for complete obituary.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 27, 2019
