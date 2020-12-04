Rosemary Schneiders Fritz



Palm Beach - Rosemary Schneiders Fritz passed away in Palm Beach, Florida on November 30th of Lymphoma. She was born in Madison, Wisconsin and was the daughter of Dr. Edwin and Violet Schneiders of Madison where she graduated from the University of Wisconsin, Cum Laude. Rosemary married Dr. Richard Fritz and they lived in Baltimore, Maryland and Washington, DC where Richard trained in medicine at Johns Hopkins Hospital and conducted oncology research at the NIH, respectively. They raised their three children after moving to Milwaukee in 1959 and spent summers in Door County, Wisconsin. More recently they have divided their time between Palm Beach and Milwaukee.



Rosemary was a gracious hostess and loved nothing more than to be surrounded by dear friends and family, having family tennis matches, picnics and watching sunsets at their lake home. Mrs. Fritz was also a talented painter and enjoyed golf, lectures at the Four Arts Society of Palm Beach, and travels with her husband.



Mrs. Fritz was an active volunteer in her communities. In Milwaukee she was President of the Fine Arts Society of The Milwaukee Art Museum, a long-time docent of the Museum, President of Collector's Corner of Milwaukee, and an active member of The Green Tree Garden Club of America. She was a member of The Everglades Club of Palm Beach, The Milwaukee Country Club and a former member of The University Club of Milwaukee and The Horseshoe Bay Club of Door County, Wisconsin.



Mrs. Fritz is survived by her husband of 65 years, Dr. Richard Fritz, children Leslie (Richard) Doyle of London, U.K., Lisa (Benjamin) Burditt of Princeton, NJ, and David (Molly) Fritz of Milwaukee. She is also survived by her fourteen beloved grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.



In lieu of gifts, donations can be made to: Rehabilitation Centers for Children and Adults of Palm Beach at 300 Royal Palm Way; Palm Beach, FL 33480; or The Milwaukee Art Museum Fine Arts Society care of The Milwaukee Art Museum Fine Arts Society Development Department, 700 North Art Museum Drive; Milwaukee, WI 53202.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store