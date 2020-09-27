Rosemary T. MahoneyNew Berlin - (nee Hayes) Passed away peacefully at home on Friday, September 25, 2020 at the age of 94. Loving wife of the late Gene. Loving Mother of Susan (Bob) Knier and the late Tom Mahoney. Dear sister of Bill Hayes and the late Jim Hayes. Aunt of Phil (Claire) Hayes, Jan Lawrence, Michael (Liz) Hayes, Tim Hayes, John Hayes and Sara Hayes. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her sisters-in-law Mildred, Jean and Betty "Jean" Hayes.Special thanks to Rosemary's caregivers Juanita and Mary, as well as the staff of Aurora Home Hospice.Visitation at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church,12700 W. Howard Ave., on Thursday, October 1 from 10 - 10:45 AM. Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM. Burial at Holy Cross Cemetery.