Rosemary Timm
Rosemary Timm

Milwaukee - nee Kohn of Milwaukee. Found peace on Friday July 31, 2020 at age 91. Beloved wife of Ervin Louis Hugo Timm. Dear mother of Larry (Nancy) Timm and Chris (Daniel) Meyer. Proud grandma of Cheryl (Phoutha), Jennifer, Joe, and Michael. Dear sister of the late Kenneth (Dolly), Albert (the late Susan), and Roy (the late Barbara). Survived by six great grandchildren and many other family and friends.

The family would like to thank Heartland Hospice and give special thanks to Jennifer Scheels for her loving care of her beloved grandmother.

Private graveside services will be held.








Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Aug. 1 to Aug. 9, 2020.
