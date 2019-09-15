Services
Memorial Gathering
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:45 AM
St. Alphonsus Church
6060 W. Loomis Rd
Greendale, WI
Memorial Mass
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Alphonsus Church
6060 W. Loomis Rd
Greendale, WI
Rosemary (Hegg) Transue

Rosemary (Hegg) Transue Notice
Rosemary (nee Hegg) Transue

Greendale - Rosemary (nee Hegg) Transue, Longtime Greendale resident, Found peace and joined her beloved husband, Claude on August 10, 2019 at the age of 96. Proud mother of Claude (Joni) Transue, John (Jackie) Transue, Greg (Carole) Transue, Mary Kay (Dennis) Klesmith and Suzan (Bernard) Renzelmann. Further survived by 14 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, other relatives and friends

Memorial Gathering at St. Alphonsus Church, 6060 W. Loomis Rd, Greendale on Monday, September 23, 9:30 AM - 10:45 AM. Memorial Mass at 11 AM. Private entombment at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials appreciated to the .

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at the Congregational Home for all of their care.

as Rosemary said, "It wasn't easy".

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 15, 2019
